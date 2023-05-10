'Player of year list barely scratches surface of Celtic's squad strength'

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Two thirds of the way to a treble, and with lower-league opposition waiting in the Scottish Cup final, Celtic’s total domination of domestic football needs little embellishment.

As if a likely clean sweep isn’t enough, however, extra gloss is about to be put on their season in the form of validation and recognition from their fellow professionals. It’s no surprise to see three of Ange Postecoglou’s players on the four-man shortlist for player of the year.

With 30 goals so far this season – and 50 since arriving in Scotland two years ago – Kyogo Furuhashi would be a worthy winner in many people’s eyes, given the work ethic that accompanies his clinical finishing.

Should his compatriot Reo Hatate beat him to the top prize, it would be recognition of his evolution into the complete all-round midfielder boasting range of passing, vision, energy, work-rate and goals.

And then there’s the captain. Should he lift the Scottish Cup early next month, it would be the 20th trophy of Callum McGregor's Parkhead career. He rarely misses a pass, rarely has a bad game.

The real measure of Celtic’s strength in depth, however, is to cast your eyes over the players who haven’t been nominated. Jota - 14 goals, 11 assists - is Celtic’s creative spark, the man whose influence is missed when he’s not in the team.

Daizen Maeda. Surely the fastest player in the league. Eleven goals, seven assists, and goodness knows how much pressing and tracking back.

Cameron Carter-Vickers. The rock on which much of Celtic’s football is founded. Has there been a better defender in Scotland this season? I very much doubt it.

Last year’s young player of the year, Liel Abada, despite being more of a peripheral figure this season, is nominated again in that category, alongside Matt O'Riley.

I’ve not even mentioned the other Celtic players who made it onto the PFA Scotland team of the year. Joe Hart, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor. All fine contributors to the Postecoglou project. He can also turn to the likes of Aaron Mooy, who has delivered substantially when required.

This is the problem for Celtic’s rivals. Having three out of the four nominees for player of the year barely scratches the surface of the champions’ squad.

When the awards are dished out, the prize for the Celtic manager is a frightening prospect for everyone else - he says there’s room for further improvement yet.