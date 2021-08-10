BBC Sport

Arsenal's pre-season results

image sourceGetty Images
Published

Arsenal played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Sunday's north London derby against rivals Tottenham.

Here are the Gunners' pre-season friendly results in full:

13 July: Hibernian 2-1 Arsenal (Easter Road)

17 July: Rangers 2-2 Arsenal (Ibrox Stadium)

24 July: Arsenal 4-1 Millwall (London Colney)

25 July: Arsenal v Inter Milan (Camping World Stadium, Orlando) (Arsenal cancelled trip to US because of Covid-19)

28 July: Arsenal 4-1 Watford (London Colney)

28 July: Everton/Millonarios v Arsenal (Camping World Stadium, Orlando) (Arsenal cancelled trip to US because of Covid-19)

1 August: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (Emirates Stadium)

8 August: Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)