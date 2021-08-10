Arsenal's pre-season results

Arsenal played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Sunday's north London derby against rivals Tottenham.

Here are the Gunners' pre-season friendly results in full:

13 July: Hibernian 2-1 Arsenal (Easter Road)

17 July: Rangers 2-2 Arsenal (Ibrox Stadium)

24 July: Arsenal 4-1 Millwall (London Colney)

25 July: Arsenal v Inter Milan (Camping World Stadium, Orlando) (Arsenal cancelled trip to US because of Covid-19)

28 July: Arsenal 4-1 Watford (London Colney)

28 July: Everton/Millonarios v Arsenal (Camping World Stadium, Orlando) (Arsenal cancelled trip to US because of Covid-19)

1 August: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (Emirates Stadium)

8 August: Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)