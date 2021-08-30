Liverpool v Chelsea: The pick of the stats

Mohamed Salah’s equaliser for Liverpool was the 14th penalty in a row the Egyptian has scored in the Premier League - only Matt Le Tissier (23 in a row between 1994 and 2000) has had a longer consecutive run of scoring from the spot in Premier League history.

Cesar Azpilicueta played in his 300th Premier League game for Chelsea, becoming only the fourth player to do so for the club after John Terry (492), Frank Lampard (429) and Petr Cech (333).