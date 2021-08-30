Wolves v Man Utd: The pick of the stats
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of his 100th Premier League match as Manchester United boss (53 wins, 28 draws, 19 defeats).
Wolves are just the second team in English top-flight history to lose each of their first three games to a season by a 1-0 scoreline, after Spurs in 1974-75.
Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League away games (18 wins, 10 draws) – setting a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history.