Pat McLaughlin, Just Arsenal.com, external

What a rollercoaster season.

Arsenal ended 2021 in style with five wins in a row, moved up to fourth and then collapsed to five games without a win.

But now we come up against in-form Wolves, currently two points below us and preparing to leapfrog us in the table. They have had four wins and a draw in their past five, including a win over Manchester United and a draw with Chelsea. They are a very tough nut to crack, especially at home, where their only defeat in the last seven was 1-0 to Liverpool.

The bare recent form stats make it look an easy win for the home team - and it doesn't help to think Wolves did the double over us last season.

But there are reasons for Mikel Arteta to feel more confident for our tough fixtures. Most of his young first-choice squad that notched up those five successive wins are available and they should all be refreshed after the break. He will hope they pick up where they left off, ignoring the awful form that saw us dumped out of both cups.

Wolves themselves have had problems with Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan out and Adama Traore going to Barcelona. Covid affected their squad for the FA Cup defeat against Norwich, and it's unlikely they'll all be back.

It is, though, a fact both teams are very strong defensively, so I am expecting a tight low-scoring affair, hopefully with ESR popping up with his usual late goal.