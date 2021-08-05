Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It may be a disappointing day for some Aston Villa fans as captain Jack Grealish completes his move to Manchester City, but their club can be pleased with how they have handled this summer.

Villa started with their own contract offer to Grealish, which they pushed as far as they could in terms of numbers but were always realistic given attraction of City’s status.

They feel £100m is a good deal - a British record - and have worked hard to bring in players – Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings - they feel make their squad stronger overall.

In addition, Grealish has behaved well both in public and behind the scenes since returning from England duty, which reflects well on the player and the club.