Man City v Fulham: Confirmed team news
- Published
Manchester City pick a strong team for their first match in a fortnight, with Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden all starting, along with Riyad Mahrez after his return from the African Cup of Nations.
Joao Cancelo, who signed a new contract this week, is also in the starting XI. Teenage striker Rory Delap, who turns 19 on Tuesday, is among the substitutes.
Man City XI: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
🌟 TEAM NEWS 🌟— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 5, 2022
XI | Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
SUBS | Ederson, Dias, Sterling, Zinchenko, Laporte, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Delap, McAtee#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/0xaPMYzIOf
Fulham hand a debut to right-back Neco Williams, who joined on loan from Liverpool on deadline day, and highly-rated winger Fabio Carvalho, who almost moved in the opposite direction, also starts.
City academy graduate Tosin Adarabioyo, who spent 18 years with the club after joined aged five, is at the heart of the Cottagers' defence.
Fulham XI: Gazzaniga, Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Bryan, Reed, Chalobah, Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano, Mitrovic
Your Fulham! 🤍#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/jFi6Psb6Uu— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 5, 2022