Plenty of chances, but Leeds lacked killer instinct

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Although Leeds missed Patrick Bamford, they still created chances through Raphinha, who had Paul Dummett on toast, and Jack Harrison, who caused problems for Kieran Trippier.

Dan James also lacked the killer instinct up front even if his hard work and endeavour was appreciated by the partisan home support.

For the first 20 minutes, it was Leeds who looked most likely to score. But, once Shelvey's left-footed volley was saved by Illan Meslier, Newcastle brought a balance to the game which they did not relinquish.

As the game became more feisty in the second half, Jonjo Shelvey kept a cool head to send the Newcastle fans home with a rare moment this season to enjoy their Saturday night.