Man City v Wolves: Team news

Manchester City will assess Phil Foden and Nathan Ake, who were both withdrawn due to injury during the loss at RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte face fitness tests after missing the Leipzig game with minor injuries.

Wolves captain Conor Coady and Rayan Ait-Nouri are available following injury, while Fernando Marcal has recovered from Covid-19.

Willy Boly is in contention to make his first appearance in 17 months.

