Crystal Palace v Southampton: confirmed team news
Patrick Vieira makes just one change to his Crystal Palace side following their win over Everton, and it comes in goal... Vicente Guaita drops to the bench for the Eagles and Jack Butland coming in to make his first Premier League appearance of the season.
Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Ward, Guehi, Tomkins, Mitchell, Kouyate, Hughes, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.
Southampton make four changes following their 3-0 defeat at Arsenal - Lyanco, Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Mohammed Salisu coming into the side.
Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Ibrahima Diallo and Adam Armstrong make way.
Southampton XI: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Salisu, Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Smallbone, Redmond, Tella, Broja.