Crystal Palace v Southampton: confirmed team news

Patrick Vieira makes just one change to his Crystal Palace side following their win over Everton, and it comes in goal... Vicente Guaita drops to the bench for the Eagles and Jack Butland coming in to make his first Premier League appearance of the season.

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Ward, Guehi, Tomkins, Mitchell, Kouyate, Hughes, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.