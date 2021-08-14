Man Utd v Leeds: Confirmed team news

England international Jadon Sancho is among the Manchester United substitutes at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Paul Pogba, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood all start, with Anthony Martial – who missed a large chunk of last season through injury – among the substitutes.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, James, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood

Subs: Heaton, Mata, Martial, Pereira, Dalot, Sancho, Matic, Williams, Van de Beek

New Leeds signing Junior Firpo is only fit enough for a place on the bench after failing to shake off a minor injury.

Jamie Shackleton is also among the substitutes, but Diego Llorente misses out.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Ayling, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Bamford, Harrison

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Forshaw, Roberts, Costa, Phillips, Summerville, Greenwood, Shackleton