'Let's see where Arsenal are after January'

Arsenal moved six points clear in fourth position with a thumping five-goal win over Norwich on Sunday, but people must not get carried away with their form, according to the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast panel.

"This is what Arsenal do - they beat teams they should beat," said Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

"I'm happy for Arteta as he was under pressure earlier in the season and has shown great strength of character.

"But they've got Manchester City next and two games against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. When they play quality opposition they fall short, so let's see how they get on."

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker agreed, saying: "He's got good players - some of the best young players in European football - so this is what I would expect.

"If they finish in the top four is that success for Arsenal? I don't think they should be happy with just this."

