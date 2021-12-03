Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ralf Rangnick just spent 30 minutes speaking to the media in flawless English.

There were a few laughs in there - working out how much he stood to gain if he managed to persuade Erling Braut Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski to come to the club.

A few serious bits - it is going to take time to get his philosophy across. A few observations - last night's performance was "shaky" and he felt Manchester United let Arsenal get too near their defence.

And a few surprises - he spoke to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend and tried to persuade Michael Carrick to stay with the club.

However, it is clear he is looking forward to the challenge.

"It was an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

He has scheduled a training session for 15:00 GMT this afternoon. The real work starts against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Read more from Rangnick's first news conference and get all of the Premier League build-up here