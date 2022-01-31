AC Milan could make a late move for Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, on a loan deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport), external

Lyon's plans to sign Tanguy Ndombele on loan from the club have reached advanced talks, but the sticking point of negotiations come as they want an option to buy the 25-year-old. (Sky Sports), external.

Meanwhile, Spurs are interested in signing Ousman Dembele from Barcelona, but are not prepared to pay the wages he is demanding. (Marca), external

Dembele is likely to leave the Spanish club and, despite agreeing terms with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United have entered the race to sign the France forward by entering a €20m (£16.6m) bid. (Journalist Pedro Almeida), external

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma could move on, with Spurs, Aston Villa and Manchester United all interested in the midfielder. (Journalist Fabrice Hawkins), external

