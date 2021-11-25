NS Mura v Tottenham: Team news

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will make changes to his side for Thursday's Europa Conference League game at Slovenian side NS Mura.

Dane Scarlett, Giovanni lo Celso and Cristian Romero are all unavailable.

Spurs are second in Group G on seven points - three behind leaders Rennes - with two games to go.

The group winners will go through automatically and the runners-up will play a two-legged play-off in February.

"For us this competition is important. We want to take this fixture seriously," said Conte.

Who makes your Tottenham starting XI?