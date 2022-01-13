Norwich welcome Everton to Carrow Road this weekend with both sides in desperate need of a win - but what happened when they met back in September?

The Toffees made it three home wins out of three for the first time at the start of the season since 1989-90 against the still pointless Canaries.

Everton had made a great start to life under Rafa Benitez but disappointing defeats by Aston Villa and QPR in the previous seven days had left fans frustrated.

Andros Townsend put them ahead with a first-half penalty after Allan was fouled by Ozan Kabak but there were nerves around Goodison Park as Norwich pressed for an equaliser.

Those supporters were grateful for Abdoulaye Doucoure's late intervention as he clinically finished off Demarai Gray's pass to seal the win.

There's a new manager in the Norwich dugout now and Dean Smith will be targeting the current struggles of Benitez's side as an opportunity to end the Canaries' recent malaise on Saturday.