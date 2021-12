Manchester United are targeting four promising German players. Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz and Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz, both 18, RB Lepizig midfielder Eric Martel, 19, and Bochum's 20-year-old centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap are all on Ralf Rangnick's wanted list. (Sun), external

United are set to face competition from Chelsea and Newcastle United for Marseille's French midfielder Boubacar Kamara, with the 22-year-old out of contract in the summer. (Sun), external

And United are also interested in Wolves' 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column