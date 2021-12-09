Bielsa confirmed the absence of Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford (all hamstring) and Rodrigo (heel) for Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge but would not commit to any timescale for their return to action.

Suggested it would be common sense for Phillips, if deemed necessary, to have a shoulder operation if the recovery period was within that of his recuperation from his hamstring issue. The midfielder suffered two shoulder injuries last season.

Defender Robin Koch (pubis) is nearing a return but illness as hampered his recovery.

Bielsa is confident he has enough players to cope with the spate of injuries and reiterates the club's stance on transfers in what he calls "the difficult winter window" . He will only bring in players who are better than the existing squad members, providing they are available and economically viable.