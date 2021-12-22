Graham Potter admits Brighton’s current run of 11 matches without a win in the Premier League is "not ideal".

The Seagulls host Brentford on 26 December with the two sides level on 20 points.

Potter's side won their trip to the Bees in September – but have picked up just 11 points since.

"We're aware of our run. This league can challenge you - you can go without a win for a while and it's not ideal. We don't like it.

"We have to improve to get that victory. We haven't been far away, but we have to acknowledge we haven't quite been good enough."