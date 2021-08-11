Where will Leicester finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Leicester - 5th

The Foxes suffered the pain of missing out on Champions League football on the final day for the second season in succession, but their status as a genuine top-six club was solidified by winning the FA Cup for the first time.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has quality throughout and will have the influential Harvey Barnes back after injury to add to smart summer recruitment in exciting young Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, Lille's title-winning midfield man Boubakary Soumare and experienced left-back Ryan Bertrand.

The injury to defender Wesley Fofana was a bitter blow - but while much, as ever, will depend on the ageless Jamie Vardy, fellow forward Kelechi Iheanacho gets better and the Community Shield win over Manchester City only reaffirms confidence.

Another good season ahead - and maybe another piece of silverware.

