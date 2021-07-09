Felipe Anderson is on the brink of leaving West Ham for Lazio.

The Brazilian was the only Hammers outfield player not to get any minutes in Friday's 2-2 friendly draw with Dundee at Dens Park.

Anderson was West Ham's £36m record signing when he joined from Lazio in 2018.

However, while the 28-year-old showed flashes of decent form, manager David Moyes felt he was not consistent enough and allowed him to join Porto on loan last season.

That move did not work out for the midfielder either as he started just one league game, in addition to four substitute appearances.