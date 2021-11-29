Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace’s seven-match unbeaten run came to an end against a well organised Aston Villa side. Patrick Vieira will be disappointed in the manner of the defeat as Palace never seemed to get going. Their first shot on target didn’t come until the second half.

This was also the home side’s first loss at Selhurst Park this season. Vieira did try to get the team flowing and made the big call to take off Wilfried Zaha when 1-0 down.

However, it is not time to overreact for Vieira who has had a good start to the season but there are definitely things to look at. He mentioned in the week that the team need to defend set pieces better so he will be frustrated at seeing them concede the opening goal of the game from one.