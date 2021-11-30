Despite their big spending in recent transfer windows, Everton are still struggling to find their identity, says former Premier League defender Micah Richards.

Before this summer, the Toffees had the sixth-biggest net spend in the last 10 transfer windows across Europe. Only Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG and Inter Milan had spent more.

"It’s not a laughing matter if you spend that amount of money and you’re nowhere better off," Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"I do not understand what Everton are trying to be. At the start of the season I thought they had energy, a style of play, Rafael Benitez and his styles. I think he has been a great manager.

"He has all the tools but obviously his connections with Liverpool and he called Everton a small club previously, it was always going to be difficult for him to start with anyway.

"So when it went well at the start I was egging him on. I wanted to see him do well but you knew it was going to get to this stage and when it got to it and they had a bad patch all these negative things from the past came to light."

