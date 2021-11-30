Newcastle v Norwich: What does the form show?
Newcastle have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side this season (29) and remain winless in their 13 games so far.
Norwich have picked up seven points in their last three Premier League games (won two, drawn 1), more than they had in their previous 25 in the competition (W1 D3 L21). They last went four games without defeat in the top-flight back in February 2013.
Newcastle have lost six of their past eight midweek Premier League games (W1 D1), including each of their past three played on a Tuesday.