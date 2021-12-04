West Ham v Chelsea: Confirmed team news

West Ham boss David Moyes makes two changes to the team that drew 1-1 at home to Brighton on Wednesday.

Issa Diop and Manuel Lanzini return to the starting line-up, with Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma dropping to the bench. Aaron Cresswell remains sidelined with a back injury.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Masuaku, Kral, Ashby