West Ham v Chelsea: Confirmed team news
- Published
West Ham boss David Moyes makes two changes to the team that drew 1-1 at home to Brighton on Wednesday.
Issa Diop and Manuel Lanzini return to the starting line-up, with Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma dropping to the bench. Aaron Cresswell remains sidelined with a back injury.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Masuaku, Kral, Ashby
Thomas Tuchel makes four changes to the Chelsea side that beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road in midweek.
Reece James starts after recovering from an ankle problem, while Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech also return.
Christian Pulisic, Saul and Cesar Azpilicueta are among the substitutes, but Trevoh Chalobah misses out with a hamstring injury.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz
Subs: Kepa, Lukaku, Pulisic, Werner, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta, Sarr