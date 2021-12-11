Arsenal v Southampton: Confirmed team news

Southampton turn to new signing and veteran keeper Willy Caballero who starts in goal with Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster both missing.

He’s one of five changes from Southampton’s draw with Brighton last time out with Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Adam Armstrong and Ibrahima Diallo all also coming in.

Southampton XI: Caballero, Livramento, Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Broja, Armstrong.

Subs: Lewis, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Valery.