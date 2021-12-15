Brighton vice-chairman and chief executive Paul Barber has explained the checks Seagulls fans should expect at the Amex on Wednesday, following the new Covid measures announced by the government.

Supporters will need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative test to attend sporting events with crowds of more than 10,000 people in England - and Barber anticipates it taking a while to embed new checks.

"We are asking people to be patient," Barber told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Doing this in the pitch dark for the first time is not ideal, but throughout this time, the vast majority of people have been supportive, compliant and respectful of staff. We expect that to continue."

Brighton, along with all Premier League clubs, have worked out their plans with the local authorities.

They include carrying out random checks on ticket-holders, blocking tickets until the owner has shown their Covid status and also stopping people at turnstiles.

They will also be asking fans to carry photo ID to prove the Covid pass belongs to them.

"We expect we'll carry out checks on about 20% of our supporters, which is five to six thousand people," Barber said.

"It's an uncontrollable situation at that moment, but it's incumbent on us to keep everyone as safe as possible.

"Hopefully, if we can get a combination of common sense, consideration for others and compliance, we'll be able to keep people safe and keep our stadiums open during this period."

