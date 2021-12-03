'Klopp asked me to go for a pint with him'

Singer-songwriter and Liverpool fan Jamie Webster is this week's challenger to BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson in predicting the results of the next round of Premier League matches.

Jamie initially found success by providing the soundtrack to Liverpool's 2019 Champions League triumph with his version of Allez Allez Allez and he has just started a UK tour this week, meaning he missed Wednesday's Merseyside derby.

"I was on stage in Newcastle for the second half," he told BBC Sport. "It was a great result for us and my little brother used my ticket, so I am made up for him that he went and had a good time.

"There were a few people who must have been fans shouting the score out to me when I was on stage but I wasn't even thinking about it because we had such a good night anyway."

There have been many more memorable moments for Jamie, including when he played to 50,000 Liverpool supporters in Madrid on the afternoon of the 2019 Champions League final, and enjoyed a night out with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

"Jurgen walked in on one of my gigs when we were in America, and there was a video of that which was circulated quite a lot," he explained.

"But then the year after, after we'd won the Champions League, he asked me to go for a pint with him in New York when we out there touring. We had a good night - we had a little bevvy and talked abut the successes of the season and stuff like that.

"I've always been made to feel really welcome by Jurgen and he is just as good a fella as he is a football manager as far as I'm concerned. Actually, he's a better person than he is a manager, which tells you how good a person he is."

Read more of what Jamie had to say, and see this week's full Lawro's predictions