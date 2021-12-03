Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick is clearly a football scholar, and was comfortable talking about the history of Manchester United, his own experiences watching English football in the late 70s and early 80s and how his task is to improve the balance of the team.

He was funny - when he joked about the sums he will receive for signing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich. And when he was asked if he is due a bonus if he helps United sign Erling Braut Haaland, he described it as "nonsense".

He even suggested he may look to recommend himself for the manager's role at the end of the season if the board want his opinion.

United fans will be most pleased to hear him talk about getting more from the players, and why Cristiano Ronaldo can be a big part of his plans.

"We play in the most competitive league in the world so we need all the players on board," he said. "What I saw from Cristiano yesterday, he is more than willing to do that, to put his input into the team. His team-mates will have to do the same."