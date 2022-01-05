Haaland heading to Manchester?

After reports that Borussia Dortmund are keen for Haaland's future to be resolved before the end of the January transfer window, the Telegraph's Luke Edwards thinks the Norwegian is most likely to either join Manchester City or Manchester United.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "I think in the summer we talked about Haaland probably more than any other player. He was linked with everybody in the summer and with all the big clubs around Europe.

"Haaland is going to go. This is the showbiz transfer signing. This is the great one. This is the stuff of fantasy football. All the top clubs want to think that Haaland is going to join them.

"I can’t see him leaving this month. I really can’t. Whether they want him to make a decision on where he is going to go in the summer this month, I don’t know.

"He elevates every single forward line in the Premier League if he comes to one of the clubs. Even Manchester City. But quite frankly if Manchester City get him in the summer everyone else will probably just give up for another 12 months.

"Manchester United is the move that sort of captures my imagination the most, but whether he will want to go to a club that probably by the looks of things won’t be playing in the Champions League next season is another matter entirely.

"That’s why Manchester United’s end to this season is so important so you can get a top-four finish to try and get players like that."

