Transfer news: Blues target Perisic to remain at Inter

Croatia forward Ivan Perisic will not leave Inter Milan in January despite links to Chelsea. The 32-year-old's deal expires in June but the Serie A club are working to extend his contract. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen, with the 25-year-old Denmark defender rejecting offers from English clubs out of respect to the Blues. (Fabrizio Romano), external

United States full-back Sergino Dest's agent has said the 21-year-old is happy at Barcelona amid rumours linking him with Chelsea and Bayern Munich. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish, external)

