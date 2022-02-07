Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

It wasn’t pretty. And it was pretty predictable. But in grinding out a scrappy goalless draw Roy Hodgson managed what three others before him couldn’t - a Premier League clean sheet.

Conditions which would have suited yachts rather than footballers made this an even more attritional game than it was always likely to be. But the signs were there that the Hodgson training round drills are already working.

As expected, 4-4-2 was the order of the day. Defensive players in the form of Ken Sema and Juraj Kucka played out wide and Watford were set up to be hard to break down. Which they were.

The return of Ben Foster in goal was a huge boost and all three of the early January signings - Samir, Hassane Kamara and Edo Kayembe - showed again they are an upgrade on what was there before.

Shutting down space, regimental shape, structure, organisation - it was classic Hodgson. It’s a start under the new manager and a decent one given the circumstances.

The tactic will be fine away to West Ham in the next match on Tuesday, but it may need an attacking tweak for the home game against Brighton on Saturday.

Ismaila Sarr might be back from the Africa Cup of Nations by then and Emmanuel Dennis will be available after suspension (as he will against the Hammers), so there are options.

It’s certainly something to build on.