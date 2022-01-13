Arsenal "need to win a trophy this season", according to former Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison.

Mikel Arteta's side face Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final this evening and are in contention to finish in the top four for the first time since 2016.

But Morrison says the Gunners should be targeting silverware - and the EFL Cup is the only realistic opportunity for them.

"Arsenal need to win a trophy this season and this is the cup competition they can win," Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They had a difficult night against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and this is the chance for the club.

"I have to say though, I don't think they will."

