On Tuesday, the doors of Premier League stadiums open to home fans only at a reduced capacity.

Leeds' game at Southampton and Manchester United v Fulham will be the first two fixtures to welcome people back - the first time crowds have been allowed at English top-flight football since December.

On Sunday, it will be the Whites' turn to experience supporters back at Elland Road.

Former Leeds defender Jonathan Woodgate, now manager of Bournemouth, said 2,000 fans acted as a "12th man" in the Cherries' 1-0 Championship play-off semi-final first-leg win over Brentford on Monday.

