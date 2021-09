Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has not been named in England's final squad for the European Championship - but Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings are included.

Watkins, who scored on his international debut against San Marino in March, is one of the players cut from Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man squad for the tournament this summer.

Villa captain Grealish has five England caps, while defender Mings has made eight appearances.

Who's in and who's out?

