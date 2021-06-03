Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is understood to have been talking to Crystal Palace before the Everton vacancy arose.

Everton might seem the obvious pick when taken at face value, but issues like money and freedom to appoint your own backroom team can be powerful arguments. Eddie Howe's U-turn at Celtic was apparently caused by backroom issues and Nuno's entourage is quite large.

Nuno and Howe are sure to figure among the Palace candidates. Burnley's Sean Dyche spoke to Palace previously and the compensation figure to get him has been reduced.

Highly rated Steve Cooper only has a year left on his contract at Swansea and just missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

And then there is Chris Wilder, who left Sheffield United in March but who has enough credit in the bank to get another job without too much difficulty, despite last season's problems.

All aboard the Premier League managerial merry-go-round - who might go where?