England captain Harry Kane says it is a "dream" to lead his country at the Euros.

"I try not to let my mind get too far ahead, but I'd be lying if I said I hadn't thought about it [winning the Euros]," Kane told the Daily Euros podcast.

"As a kid growing up you have a vision of what you want to do and what you dream about and this is it - playing for your country and captaining your country at a major tournament, having games at Wembley, scoring goals and winning games."

The Spurs striker is one goal away from matching Gary Lineker's record of 10 tournament goals for England.

"It's great that I am scoring now and obviously [we have] a big semi-final to come but I'll be the same player if I scored or didn't score."

