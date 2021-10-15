Will the controversy fade?

BBC Sport’s editor Dan Roan has been debating the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-led consortium on this week’s The Sports Desk podcast.

“It’s interesting the Premier League’s bosses felt the need to meet this week with the 19 other clubs to try and quell the anger and explain themselves,” he said.

“I think we have seen with [Manchester] City that with success, the controversy falls over time. This feels slightly different.

“I think there is a fear in some quarters, because of the association with human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, that it risks undermining other Premier League campaigns.

“More than ever before, the association will be around for a while. It will be fascinating to see if new acquisitions on players or trophies can overcome that or not.”

