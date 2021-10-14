Chelsea v Brentford: Last time out

Leaders Chelsea host Brentford in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met?

The Blues and the Bees last crossed paths in the FA Cup fourth round back in January 2017, with Chelsea sweeping their west London rivals aside in a 4-0 win.

Goals from Willian and Pedro put the Premier League side 2-0 up after 21 minutes. A third was added by Branislav Ivanovic, who was later fouled to allow Michy Batshuayi to score from the penalty spot.

Chelsea had named nine changes to their starting XI, but they still proved too much for Dean Smith's Championship outfit.