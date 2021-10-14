Watford v Liverpool: What does the form show?
- Published
Watford conceded at least once in each of their past 17 Premier League games, since beating Liverpool 3-0 in February 2020. Only twice have they had a longer run without a clean sheet in the competition – 20 games in 1999-00, and 19 games in 2019.
After losing six of seven Premier League games between February and March, Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 17 in the top-flight (12 wins, five draws). The Reds could also become the first-ever English top-flight side to score 3+ goals in seven consecutive away games in all competitions.
The last four managers to face Liverpool in their first game in charge of a club in the Premier League have all lost – Manuel Pellegrini (West Ham, 2018), Daniel Farke (Norwich, 2019), Nigel Pearson (Watford, 2019) and Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds, 2020). The last manager to win such a game was Craig Shakespeare – Claudio Ranieri’s successor at Leicester City in 2017.