Watford v Liverpool: What does the form show?

Watford conceded at least once in each of their past 17 Premier League games, since beating Liverpool 3-0 in February 2020. Only twice have they had a longer run without a clean sheet in the competition – 20 games in 1999-00, and 19 games in 2019.

After losing six of seven Premier League games between February and March, Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 17 in the top-flight (12 wins, five draws). The Reds could also become the first-ever English top-flight side to score 3+ goals in seven consecutive away games in all competitions.