International round-up 🌎



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A goal for Stones as England were held 1-1 by Hungary 👊



🇩🇿 @Mahrez22 grabbed a goal and an assist for Algeria in a 4-0 win over Niger



🇵🇹 Our Portuguese trio all featured in a 5-0 win over Luxembourg - @BernardoCSilva with an assist 🤩#ManCity pic.twitter.com/9t2UzuRADx