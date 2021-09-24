Team news: Watford v Newcastle

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann looks likely to miss out this weekend because of a knee injury.

Forward Joao Pedro has overcome a similar issue, while defender Kiko Femenia should be fit after a muscle problem forced him off last weekend.

Newcastle will be without Joe Willock, who injured a toe in training and could miss the Magpies' next game as well.

Defender Jamaal Lascelles has a thigh problem and faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Freddie Woodman and Jonjo Shelvey remain out.

