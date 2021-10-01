Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Norwich City head to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Canaries boss' news conference:

The players are "calm and focused" before the crucial relegation battle at Turf Moor. Farke says he was pleased with the players' effort in defeat at Everton;

Christoph Zimmermann and Todd Cantwell are still absent. Cantwell should be back after the international break following a spell away for personal reasons. There's a question mark over Billy Gilmour's fitness for Saturday too;

The magnitude of the match is not lost on Farke and he acknowledged it's a big day for Burnley and their manager Sean Dyche;

Norwich are aspiring to emulate what Burnley have done by staying in the Premier League for an extended period and Farke praised Dyche for doing an "amazing" job;

Farke is happy with former manager Neil Adams being appointed as the new assistant sporting director: "He's a great guy and we have a great relationship."

