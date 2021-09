Manchester City are keen on Bayer Leverkusen's 18-year-old German midfielder Florian Wirtz. (Bild via Sport Witness), external

Meanwhile, Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, 34, says he came close to joining Manchester City in 2016 and also spoke to Pep Guardiola last year but opted to stay at Juventus. (Athletic, via Goal), external

