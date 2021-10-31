Aston Villa v West Ham: Confirmed team news

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith makes four changes to the side that started the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in their last Premier League match.

Leon Bailey makes his first start and Marvelous Nakamba, Kortney Hause and Jacob Ramsey also come in.

Tyrone Mings and Axel Tuanzebe drop to the bench with Danny Ings and Douglas Luiz both absent.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Buendia, J Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Mings, Tuanzebe, Young, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Archer, Davis, A Ramsey