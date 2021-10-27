West Ham 0-0 Man City (West Ham win 5-3 on pens) - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side "will be back" after their dominance in the Carabao Cup was finally ended by West Ham.

City were eliminated from the competition for the first time since 2016 after the Hammers won 5-3 on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals.

The fourth round tie had ended 0-0 after 90 minutes before West Ham went on to claim a famous win.

"On penalties they were better, congratulations to West Ham and we'll be back next year," added Guardiola.

Phil Foden missed from the spot as City went out.

Guardiola added: "Unfortunately Phil missed it but it's experience and when you get this kind of experience next time he will be better."