Brighton v Newcastle: Last time out

Brighton host Newcastle in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Graham Potter's side were too strong for the Magpies in March, as goals from Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay secured a 3-0 win.

It was a key win as it left Brighton 16th but, crucially, saw them move four points clear of 17th-placed Newcastle with nine games of the season left.

The result also meant the Seagulls have not lost to Newcastle in any of their past eight meetings.