Everton 0-0 Tottenham: The pick of the stats
Everton have won just one of their last 18 Premier League games against Tottenham (drawn nine, lost eight), with this the third 0-0 draw in this run of fixtures.
Tottenham are unbeaten in their last nine league visits to face Everton at Goodison Park (won three, drawn six), extending their longest ever run without defeat there in league competition.
Spurs have failed to register a shot on target in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2003-04 (when this data was available).