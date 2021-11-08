BBC Sport

Everton 0-0 Tottenham: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Everton have won just one of their last 18 Premier League games against Tottenham (drawn nine, lost eight), with this the third 0-0 draw in this run of fixtures.

  • Tottenham are unbeaten in their last nine league visits to face Everton at Goodison Park (won three, drawn six), extending their longest ever run without defeat there in league competition.

  • Spurs have failed to register a shot on target in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2003-04 (when this data was available).