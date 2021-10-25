'Deja vu for Palace as Wilson masks Newcastle failings'

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

It must be starting to feel like Groundhog Day for Patrick Vieira.

Crystal Palace’s inability to turn good performances into victories is becoming a major concern for the Eagles boss, whose side enjoyed 75% possession, hit the woodwork twice and had a goal disallowed against Newcastle – but failed to register their second Premier League win of the campaign.

Christian Benteke could have scored five goals on his own. Lady Luck was not shining on the Belgium striker when he struck the frame of the goal either side of half-time and had a late effort ruled out for a foul by Palace defender Marc Guehi, but he missed a golden opportunity to double his personal tally when he fired wide when one-on-one with Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Graeme Jones feels Saturday’s point gives his Newcastle side “a platform” to build on, but other than Callum Wilson’s magnificent equaliser there was precious little for the travelling Magpies fans to shout about as Palace dominated proceedings.

A major problem since the beginning of Steve Bruce’s reign has been Newcastle’s inability to find the right balance between defence and attack – the Magpies were more organised at the back than they were against Tottenham last weekend, but created precious little at the other end.

Jones was pleased with his team’s defensive improvement but they will have to show similar qualities, and then some, if they are to get a positive result at home to Premier League leaders Chelsea next weekend - Jones' final game in charge before a new manager is due to be appointed.