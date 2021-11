Tuesday, 23 November - Chelsea v Juventus and Malmo v Zenit St Petersburg (both 20:00 GMT)

European champions Chelsea will confirm their qualification for the last 16 of this season's Champions League with a draw, regardless of the outcome of Zenit St Petersburg's trip to Malmo.

If Thomas Tuchel's side lose to the Serie A giants they would need to avoid defeat in the final group game in Russia to go through.